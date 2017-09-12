Paul Pogba Limps Off the Pitch With a Hamstring Injury and Man Utd Fans Can't Handle It

Taking to the field as Manchester United's captain for their Tuesday night Champions League clash with Swiss side Basel, Paul Pogba was understandable excited to show us all what he can do.

Unfortunately, we only got to see him play for about 18 minutes before he limped with what looked like a hamstring injury and was replaced by Marouane Fellaini.

As you can imagine, Man Utd fans aren't taking the news well and fear the worst...

Paul Pogba appears to have damaged his hamstring after losing footing on the wet Old Trafford pitch. Big loss for Manchester United. #MUNBAS — Duncan Castles (@DuncanCastles) September 12, 2017

When it rains it pours...... big blow — Rob (@kalyangoR) September 12, 2017

Fingers crossed it's nothing serious!