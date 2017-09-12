Soccer

Paul Pogba Limps Off the Pitch With a Hamstring Injury and Man Utd Fans Can't Handle It

27 minutes ago

Taking to the field as Manchester United's captain for their Tuesday night Champions League clash with Swiss side Basel, Paul Pogba was understandable excited to show us all what he can do.

Unfortunately, we only got to see him play for about 18 minutes before he limped with what looked like a hamstring injury and was replaced by Marouane Fellaini.

As you can imagine, Man Utd fans aren't taking the news well and fear the worst...

Anyway, you get the picture...

Fingers crossed it's nothing serious!

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters