Paulo Dybala Plays Down Lionel Messi Comparisons Ahead of Champions League Showdown

Juventus and Argentina star Paulo Dybala has played down comparisons with his international colleague Lionel Messi, ahead of facing the Barcelona sensation in the Champions League Group D clash between Juventus and Barcelona.

As reported by Sport English, the former Palermo man spoke about his admiration for the multiple Ballon d'Or winner, and feels 'lucky' to play with Messi in the Argentina national team, whilst also stating his pride of being given the illustrious number ten shirt at Juventus.

He said: "Luckily I play with Messi in the national team, I learn many things. I’m very happy, doing well, this year I decided to play with an important number that means a lot for this club (No 10)."

Given the pairs' shared nation, and extremely similar playing style, comparisons were bound to be made as soon as Dybala started to hit the form that was expected of him.

When asked if he can be as good as Messi, the 23-year-old said: "The truth is for me, it’s a big pleasure. I’m working well, doing things well, when the people see something in me that could be in the future. keep working, grow day to day, to be at this level you have to improve constantly.

"No player has reached Messi, Ronaldo. if I want to be at this level I have to keep working hard, improving, it will not be easy. First, Cristiano and Messi have been playing a lot longer, it’s nothing easy, their numbers are incredible, It’s difficult to reach that. I've not spoken with Messi, we were focused on Argentina.

"It’s a bit difficult for me to play with him because I play in his position. I have to adapt myself to him. It’s a difficult moment for the Argentina national team but we will surely be at the World Cup."

Dybala is under no illusions that he still has a lot to do to reach the Barcelona man's level, although given his incredible potential, there is no reason why he cannot emulate his achievements in the game.

