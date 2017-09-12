Paulo Dybala Refuses to Rule Out Future Barcelona Move But Insists He's Happy at Juventus

Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala has refused to rule out a possible move to Barcelona ahead of the clash between the teams on Tuesday, though he did admit that he hadn't heard anything about a previous approach to sign him by the Catalan side.

The two European heavyweights will face off in the Champions League group stage as both vie for top spot, and Dybala will be key to Juventus' hopes of winning the first of two clashes between the teams over the coming weeks.

ALEJANDRO PAGNI/GettyImages

Dybala was however talked up in the press as one of the main names Barca targeted when looking for a replacement for Neymar - with Juventus reportedly turning down a big money offer from them last month - following the Brazilian's move to PSG. Speaking ahead of the game though, as reported by Sport, he's happy where he is.





On potentially linking up with international teammate Lionel Messi at club level, he said: "He's already my team-mate for Argentina but I'm really good at Juventus, although I don't know what's going to happen in the future. I'm very happy to wear an important shirt like the number 10.

"Nobody said anything to me [about a Barcelona bid]. The club never came to me to say there was an offer on the table. The only thing the club said to me is that they want me to be part of this project for a long time, and I'm happy about that. As long as the club and the president [Andrea Agnelli] want me at Juve, that's where I'll be."

Speaking further on the game itself and Barca's replacement of Neymar with Ousmane Dembele, Dybala added: "It won't be easy to repeat what we did last year at a stadium like this. We know we'll have our opportunities and we have to be careful to exploit them well.





"They've lost a lot but they're a team who must be respected. They were very good in replacing Neymar."