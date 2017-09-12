Soccer

PHOTO: Barcelona Launch Dark Maroon 3rd Kit That 'Celebrates City's Famous Architecture'

an hour ago

Barcelona have completed their lineup of kits for the 2017/18 season after launching a 'dark maroon' third strip that will be worn by the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Andres Iniesta over the course of the campaign.

The all maroon colour is complemented by a 'bright orange' trim. The arms also feature a 'mosaic like detail that celebrates the work of the city’s famous architecture'.

"As a player you always want to step onto the pitch looking and feeling confident to play your game. I'm really proud to pull on this new kit, inspired by my city and my culture. The innovation and design takes it to a new level," Sergi Roberto told FCBarcelona.com.

The kit is supplied by Nike and bears the Rakuten name as the main sponsor - the third such Barça kit to do so following the changeover from Qatar Airways at the end of last season.

It will be worn for the first time when the club takes on Sporting CP in Lisbon in the Champions League group stage on 27th September.

Barça kick off their European campaign this evening with the visit of 2015 and 2017 finalists Juventus to Camp Nou in the Group D opener.

