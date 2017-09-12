Soccer

PSG Star Kylian Mbappe Talks Up Juventus' Chances of Champions League Glory

37 minutes ago

Paris Saint-Germain sensation Kylian Mbappe has been talking up Juventus' chances of winning this year's edition of the Champions League, having reached the final in two of the last three seasons. 

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, the 18-year-old revealed his surprise that the reigning Serie A champions are not considered favourites for the competition more often, and feels that the Turin based club are getting closer to victory. 

Mbappe said: “Juventus are, I think, still one of the main favourites to win the Champions League,

“It’s strange that we always talk about Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich as the principal favourites, but little is said about Juventus who are always up there with the best,”

The Monaco academy graduate speaks from experience, after being on the receiving end of a 4-1 aggregate scoreline against the Bianconeri last season whilst playing for his parent club. 

He said: “Juventus have been finalists twice in the past three years. Playing against them is difficult, they’re a real unit.

“You have to be perfect to score against them, which is what Real managed in last year’s final.”

The prodigious talent is currently on loan at PSG from Monaco, although the temporary deal is expected to be made permanent next summer for a fee of around €180m as a way for the Parisians to get around Financial Fair Play regulations.

