Soccer

Real Madrid Star Reportedly Open to a Move to Arsenal Next Summer

an hour ago

Long-term Arsenal target Karim Benzema has reportedly stated that he likes the Gunners and subsequently could be open to a move to north London.

Benzema is embarking on his ninth season at Real, but if rumours are to be believed this could be the player's final campaign for the La Liga giants. The 29-year-old has scored a staggering 181 goals in 371 appearances for the club and has reached double figures in eight out of nine of his past La Liga campaigns.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

According to a report by Don BalonReal Madrid President Florentino Perez wants to freshen up Real's front-line, and could look to sell the France international as soon as next summer in a bid to raise funds to sign Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann.


The report also states that Perez is frustrated with Real's slow start this season and alongside Griezmann has identified Juventus' Paulo Dybala as an ideal recruit for the club.

Perez is thought to be keen on activating Griezmann's £91m release clause in his Atleti contract. It is also understood that Real star Gareth Bale is also valued at around £91m so it wouldn't be surprising to see Bale return to the Premier League next summer.

Real had a fairly low-key transfer window over the summer, with the club spending £41.85m on youngsters Theo Hernandez and Dani Ceballos, but not bringing in a big-money first team player as other top European sides did.

Next summer could be interesting at Real, with big arrivals and big departures both likely at the Bernabeu.

