Soccer

How to Watch AS Roma vs. Atletico Madrid: Game Time, Live Stream, TV Channel

0:57 | Soccer
Christian Pulisic: How good can the young star be?
Stanley Kay
an hour ago

AS Roma will host Atletico Madrid on Tuesday as both teams start their 2017-18 UEFA Champions League campaigns. 

Atletico Madrid made the semifinals last season before losing to Real Madrid. The club enters this match after drawing 0-0 with Valencia this past weekend. 

AS Roma hasn't played a league match since Aug. 26, when they lost to Inter Milan 3–1. The club lost in the Champions League playoff round to Porto last year before competing in the Europa League. 

See how to watch Tuesday's match below. 

How to watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Live stream: Fox Soccer Match Pass

 

