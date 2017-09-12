Slaven Bilic Praises West Ham's Ability to Win Ugly After Victory Over Terriers in 'Must Win Game'

Slaven Bilic praised his side's improved performance after they beat Huddersfield on Monday evening to secure their first points of the season.

Goals from Pedro Obiang and substitute Andre Ayew gave the Croat a lifeline after calls for his sacking have emerged, and ensured that a much changed Hammers side returned to home soil with a bang.

Speaking after the game Biic was delighted with his side's performance, saying: "Of course we are happy, I'm happy for the lads, I'm happy for the whole club, it was a very important game for us. Now that we started with three away games and three defeats, it was a must win game and I'm pleased with the way we played."

Julian Finney/GettyImages

It looked for a long time that the dominant home side would have to settle for a draw, before Obiang's deflected strike broke the deadlock with 18 minutes to play, but Bilic insisted if the Hammers drew he would of been happy.

"Even if we didn't win the game I could say nothing to the lads they gave everything we played good it wasn't a nice performance but it was a top performance in all other stuff, in second balls, in determinations and closing them down, getting the balls in and we totally deserved it."

After a poor start to the season left West Ham bottom of the table with zero points, the 49-year-old claimed he was feeling the pressure after there had been rumours of him facing the sack had the result gone against his team.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

"I've felt the pressure for a whole year, it didn't start today, although for me it is not logical to be under pressure after three games but it is modern football and of course I felt the pressure but we kept the calmness, we changed the shape of the team and said to the guys that we were going to go back to basics.

"It's all about confidence, we have a quality team and quality players, some are still missing but we have to keep clean sheets and stop them having balls in dangerous areas and hurt us, we always knew with three players upfront and support from Pablo, Cheikhou and Aaron the three up top would always cause them problems."

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Following West Ham's win they face a visit to the Hawthorns to face a West Brom side on the back of their first defeat of the season against Brighton on Saturday. With the hope of climbing their way back up the Premier League table.