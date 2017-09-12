Slaven Bilic Reportedly Missed Out on Securing Loan Deal for BVB Star on Deadline Day

West Ham missed out on a deadline day deal to sign former Chelsea forward Andre Schurrle from Borussia Dortmund on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy, following the William Carvalho debacle.

According to The Sun, the German international was keen on a return to England and was interested in the chance to work under Slaven Bilic in east London, after spending two inconsistent years away at both Wolfsburg and Dortmund.



When you wake up and remember we won last night... pic.twitter.com/YFRF5xAXfI — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) September 12, 2017

As aforementioned, a loan deal with an obligation to buy for a fee of around £26m was offered to the Hammers 24 hours before the transfer deadline.

The confusion surrounding the potential signing of William Carvalho from Sporting Lisbon meant that West Ham officials never focused their efforts on pursuing Schurrle, leaving the German in limbo.

The 26-year-old has struggled for form at Dortmund since joining from Wolfsburg last summer in an £18m deal, and made a mere eight appearances last season under previous boss Thomas Tuchel.

The World Cup winner is closing in on a return to action after recovering from a thigh injury sustained in a German cup game last month.

Schurrle is a well known figure in England having played for Chelsea under Jose Mourinho back in 2013, and a potential deal to swap the Westfalenstadion for the London Stadium could still be resurrected in the January window as he seems surplus to requirements at Dortmund.

