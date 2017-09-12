Soccer

Southampton Ex-Chief: Club Had 2012 Bid Accepted by Inter for Liverpool Star Coutinho

2:40 | Soccer
Transfer window winners and losers: PSG up, Arsenal down
an hour ago

Southampton had a €12m bid for Philippe Coutinho accepted in 2012, according to former Saints executive chairman Nicola Cortese.

Coutinho, who was then playing for Inter Milan, joined Liverpool a year later and has become one of the best players in the Premier League, attracting interest from Barcelona over the summer.

However, Cortese told Jim White that the south coast club had an offer accepted for the Brazilian, but the deal ultimately failed to be completed.

With Coutinho presumingly rejecting the chance to sign for Southampton, the club proceeded to sign Jay Rodriguez, Gaston Ramirez and Steven Davis over the next year or so.

Southampton have signed a number of players Liverpool have then gone on to purchase, with Nathaniel Clyne, Dejan Lovren, Rickie Lambert and Adam Lallana all swapping St Mary's for Anfield in recent years.

The Reds could have looked to sign Coutinho had he impressed at Southampton, but instead bought the 25-year-old for £8.5m in 2013.

Coutinho has since gone on to be a hit on Merseyside, scoring 42 goals in 182 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side.

His form attracted interest from Barcelona during the summer and Coutinho was eager to leave Liverpool, handing in a transfer request as the Premier League side rejected three bids from the Catalan giants.

Coutinho missed the 5-0 defeat at Manchester City on Saturday, but has been included in Liverpool's Champions League squad, with Klopp eager to reintegrate the former Espanyol midfielder as soon as possible.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters