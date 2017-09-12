Soccer

Swansea Star Defends Renato Sanches After Youngster Is Slated Following Sunday Debut

an hour ago

Swansea City midfielder Sam Clucas has jumped to the defence of young new team-mate Renato Sanches after the Portuguese prodigy was heavily criticised after his debut for the club on Sunday, declaring that none of the team played well enough.


Social media was ruthless in its review of Sanches' performance against Newcastle, with the 20-year-old struggling to find his passes or settle into a rhythm.

"It is unfair to only focus on Renato," Clucas is quoted as saying by Wales Online.

"There are 11 players on the pitch for us at any one time and I don't think any of us did a good enough shift to win the game," the summer buy from Hull also added.

A single goal from Newcastle defender Jamaal Lascelles in the final 15 minutes was enough o hand the Magpies a slender victory, with Swansea managing less shot and shots on target than their opponents despite dominating possession.

"Personally at the end I delivered two really bad set-pieces when we really needed them so it is not down to Renato, we have to look at ourselves collectively," Clucas continued.

"It's the same for anyone, if you don't know the players and are from a different country and are learning the language it is going to be tough.

"Give the lad a week or two and he will be fine, we've already seen the quality he has in training. The gaffer has seen it and put him straight in.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

"He is not at Bayern Munich for nothing, you don't play for them if you are a low quality player. He is a talent, he might be looking to build his confidence and he can do that here."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters