Swansea Star Defends Renato Sanches After Youngster Is Slated Following Sunday Debut

Swansea City midfielder Sam Clucas has jumped to the defence of young new team-mate Renato Sanches after the Portuguese prodigy was heavily criticised after his debut for the club on Sunday, declaring that none of the team played well enough.





Social media was ruthless in its review of Sanches' performance against Newcastle, with the 20-year-old struggling to find his passes or settle into a rhythm.

Imagine how utterly soul-destroying it'd be for Renato Sanches if Newcastle had celebrated their interceptions like the guys in the NFL do? — SportsJOE (@SportsJOE_UK) September 10, 2017

"It is unfair to only focus on Renato," Clucas is quoted as saying by Wales Online.

"There are 11 players on the pitch for us at any one time and I don't think any of us did a good enough shift to win the game," the summer buy from Hull also added.

A single goal from Newcastle defender Jamaal Lascelles in the final 15 minutes was enough o hand the Magpies a slender victory, with Swansea managing less shot and shots on target than their opponents despite dominating possession.

"Personally at the end I delivered two really bad set-pieces when we really needed them so it is not down to Renato, we have to look at ourselves collectively," Clucas continued.

"It's the same for anyone, if you don't know the players and are from a different country and are learning the language it is going to be tough.

"Give the lad a week or two and he will be fine, we've already seen the quality he has in training. The gaffer has seen it and put him straight in.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

"He is not at Bayern Munich for nothing, you don't play for them if you are a low quality player. He is a talent, he might be looking to build his confidence and he can do that here."