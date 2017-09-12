Turkish Super Lig Club Chief Claims Late Move for Arsenal's Jack Wilshere Stalled at 'Last Moment'

Jack Wilshere could have made a late transfer window move to Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor, according to the club's president Muharrem Usta.





25-year-old Wilshere has seen his stock fall from that of a teenage prodigy to injury-prone liability at Arsenal and, after an underwhelming loan spell at Bournemouth during 2016/17, was expected by many to leave his boyhood club this summer.





However, despite links with a host of clubs (both foreign and domestic) the 34-cap England international stayed put at the Emirates.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

One club that might have lured Wilshere away from Arsenal was Trabzonspor, with president Usta revealing that he spoke with the player about a loan switch.





“I held direct talks with Jack Wilshere,” Usta told Turkish-Football. “We wanted him on loan and were close to a deal but the move stalled at the last moment.”

Trabzonspor, based in the north eastern city of Trabzon, finished sixth in the Turkish Super Lig last season and have former Premier League alumnus Hugo Rodallega among their current squad.





The club has only ever signed one English player in its history - with another former Arsenal player in Kevin Campbell spending seven months in Turkey in the 90s.





Despite being included in both Arsene Wenger's Premier League and Europa League squads, Wilshere is yet to feature for Arsenal's first team this season after working back to fitness after a broken leg suffered during the end of the 2016/17 season.

James Chance/GettyImages

He was, however, infamously, sent off while playing for the U23 squad in August.