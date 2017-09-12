Soccer

VIDEO: David Luiz Angry After Chelsea Teammate Is Somehow Handed Higher FIFA 18 Shooting Rating

27 minutes ago

After being mocked by hordes of Premier League fans, David Luiz proved his doubters wrong with a stellar 2016-17 season.

The Chelsea centre-back led his side to the league title with a series of impressive performances, playing alongside Cesar Azpilicueta and Gary Cahill and forming one of the best defences in England.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

It's no surprise, then, to see the Brazil international's rating on the upcoming FIFA 18 increased from what it was last year. 

His rating has gone up two points from 84 to 86, but the former Paris Saint-Germain defender was still unhappy at being assessed lower at shooting than Chelsea teammate N'Golo Kante, whose incredible form over the past two years has seen the France international rewarded with an 87 rating.

Luiz was aghast to hear that Kante, who has scored 15 career goals for club and country, has a higher shooting rating than him.

"No" Luiz said, adding: "This is impossible!"

While Luiz has played more than double Kante's games throughout his career so far, the defender has still scored more goals, managing 33 strikes.

Both players have got off the mark this season, with Luiz netting in the 2-3 loss to Burnley and Kante scoring against Leicester in a 2-0 win.

