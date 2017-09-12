West Ham Fans React to Cheikhou Kouyate's Indifferent Performance Against Huddersfield

West Ham fans were relieved to see their team pick up their first points of the season following the east London club's 2-0 win over Huddersfield on Monday night.

Some fans, however, were left extremely dissatisfied by the performance of their Senegalese international midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate, taking to Twitter to voice their opinions of the player's indifferent display.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The former Anderlecht man completed 90 minutes against the newly promoted Terriers, but displayed a severe lack of technical ability further up the pitch and in front of goal, leading to fans suggesting he should play in defence or nowhere at all.

Luckily for the Hammers, Kouyate's performance did not prove costly as goals from Pedro Obiang and Andre Ayew gave Slaven Bilic's men a first win of the season in their first game back at the London Stadium.

Some of the best tweets slating the 27-year-old's display can be seen below...

Looks like Kouyate would fit in quite nicely on our Sunday League side. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) September 11, 2017

Kouyate's got his 50p shaped boots on 🙈 — ⚒ Andy B ⚒ (@northwesthammer) September 11, 2017

If Kouyate could kick a football properly he'd be a really good player. — Luke Bolan (@bolan_luke) September 11, 2017

Kouyate has to play CB. Good driving forward with the ball at times but useless technically. Shame we couldn't get Carvalho to play CM — Ryan (@RyanWHU16) September 11, 2017

Kouyate has to work on hes technical ability or considering moving to CB played great when at CB, missed some good chances tonight — Irons Stuff (@Irons_Stuff) September 12, 2017

Kouyate worst player tonight, awful footballer, seen rhinos with more technical ability — mäx (@maxonthedlr) September 11, 2017

In fairness, Kouyate was making his first start on the season against Huddersfield, although he will need to improve on his technique and efficiency in front of goal if he wants to retain his place in the Irons' next fixture against West Brom.

A repeat performance against Tony Pulis' men may see the Senegalese demoted to the bench or perhaps pushed back into defence, both options something that would surely unsettle Kouyate.

