Soccer

6 of the Best Goals From Tuesday's Champions League Action

33 minutes ago

There were 28 goals in total in the Champions League games on Tuesday night, including a number of absolute belters.

Breaking it down to just six, here they are...

1. Davide Zappacosta - Chelsea vs FC Qarabag

The deadline day signing for Chelsea marked his full debut with a ridiculous goal. The Italian full-back started from well inside his own half, before unleashing a shot that flew past the Qarabag keeper, which he later admitted was a cross. Still though, great goal.

2. Lionel Messi - Barcelona vs Juventus

Prior to Barcelona's matchup with Juventus, Lionel Messi had never scored against Gianluigi Buffon, but on Tuesday he did it twice. The first was a tidy finish but the second was vintage Messi, with the Argentinian getting his angles all right to wrong-foot the legendary keeper.

3. Neymar - Celtic vs Paris Saint-Germain

PSG tore Celtic apart in Glasgow and the Ligue 1 outfit's three-pronged attack were on fire throughout the 90 minutes. The opening goal of the 5-0 victory came courtesy of the world's most expensive player who finished well following a Rabiot through ball.

4. Felipe Pardo - Olympiacos vs Sporting CP

Sporting CP raced into a 3-0 lead in Greece, but a late fightback from Olympiacos saw the game end 3-2, with both goals coming from the Colombian winger. His first was particularly impressive as he danced round the Portuguese club's defence to fire home.

5. Pedro - Chelsea vs FC Qarabag

Zappacosta's wonder strike was not the only moment worthy of applause at Stamford Bridge, with Pedro well-taken finish, which opened the floodgates, an illustration of the Spanish winger's ability.

6. Edinson Cavani - Celtic vs Paris Saint-Germain

You may need a second look at the Uruguayan striker's goal to truly appreciate its greatness. Now armed with Neymar and Mbappe either side of him, Cavani is flourishing for PSG and his side's final goal of the evening was an incredible piece of skill. 

