Soccer

Antonio Conte Ends Debate Over Whether Davide Zappacosta Meant Champions League Debut Wonder Strike

15 minutes ago

Chelsea's new £25m defender Davide Zappacosta scored the pick of the goals in Chelsea's 6-0 hammering of Qarabag FK in their opening Champions League group stage match.

The former Torino man claimed an assist as well as his goal on his full Chelsea debut on Tuesday - after making a second half substitute in a 2-1 victory over Leicester City at the weekend.

Zappacosta scored Chelsea's second goal of the game in truly remarkable fashion. After a marauding run down the right wing, the Italian fired the ball into the back of the net from a position normally only reserved for crosses.

However, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte confirmed after the game that his new defender had a slice of luck with his first goal at Stamford Bridge, as quoted by the Metro.

"He told me he was aiming to cross," Conte confirmed in his post-match press conference, ending the social media debate after Zappacosta found the back of the net.

"I think it was a good result. We start the Champions League in the right way. I saw the right commitment from my players. Great focus, great concentration from the start of the game," Conte said of Chelsea's impressive victory.


"I think a lot of positive things for us and Batshuayi to score and Zappacosta on his first appearance at Stamford Bridge - he played very well," he added. "[Eden] Hazard is trying to find the best form and we are happy to see him running on the field."


Pedro's early strike, coupled with Zappacosta's fortuitous cross, gave Chelsea a 2-0 advantage going into half-time.

César Azpilicueta extended Chelsea's lead just 10 minutes into the second half, before three goals in the space of 11 minutes, coming from Tiémoué Bakayoko, Michy Batshuayi and a Maksim Medvedev own goal rounded off a near perfect evening at Stamford Bridge.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters