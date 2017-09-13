Antonio Conte Ends Debate Over Whether Davide Zappacosta Meant Champions League Debut Wonder Strike

Chelsea's new £25m defender Davide Zappacosta scored the pick of the goals in Chelsea's 6-0 hammering of Qarabag FK in their opening Champions League group stage match.

The former Torino man claimed an assist as well as his goal on his full Chelsea debut on Tuesday - after making a second half substitute in a 2-1 victory over Leicester City at the weekend.

Davide Zappacosta's game by numbers vs. Qarabag:



84% pass accuracy

3 shots

3 blocks

1 goal

1 assist



Zappacosta scored Chelsea's second goal of the game in truly remarkable fashion. After a marauding run down the right wing, the Italian fired the ball into the back of the net from a position normally only reserved for crosses.

However, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte confirmed after the game that his new defender had a slice of luck with his first goal at Stamford Bridge, as quoted by the Metro.

"He told me he was aiming to cross," Conte confirmed in his post-match press conference, ending the social media debate after Zappacosta found the back of the net.

"Never mind Diego Costa, how about Davide Zappacosta!?!"



"I think it was a good result. We start the Champions League in the right way. I saw the right commitment from my players. Great focus, great concentration from the start of the game," Conte said of Chelsea's impressive victory.





"I think a lot of positive things for us and Batshuayi to score and Zappacosta on his first appearance at Stamford Bridge - he played very well," he added. "[Eden] Hazard is trying to find the best form and we are happy to see him running on the field."





Pedro's early strike, coupled with Zappacosta's fortuitous cross, gave Chelsea a 2-0 advantage going into half-time.

César Azpilicueta extended Chelsea's lead just 10 minutes into the second half, before three goals in the space of 11 minutes, coming from Tiémoué Bakayoko, Michy Batshuayi and a Maksim Medvedev own goal rounded off a near perfect evening at Stamford Bridge.