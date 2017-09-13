Soccer

England Fans Reveal Who They Believe Gareth Southgate Should Pick as the Next Three Lions Captain

an hour ago

With Wayne Rooney recently retiring from international duty, Gareth Southgate is currently without an England captain.

And while he went with Liverpool's Jordan Henderson as his skipper for the recent round of matches, the former Middlesbrough defender is yet to make an official decision on who will be the next man to lead the nation.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

There are a few contenders, some obvious and some less so, but who have the fans voted for as their pick for England's next captain?

It may not come as a massive surprise to see that Henderson is currently the standout option for many England supporters.

Image by Jude Summerfield

Already the captain at Liverpool, the 27-year-old's leadership qualities are obvious, battling it out regularly in midfield, even if he lacks the magic and dynamism of Steven Gerrard, an icon he has played alongside for both club and country, and naturally been compared to.

Henderson's closest competition in the vote comes in the form of Chelsea centre-back Gary Cahill, who has featured in 57 England games since making his debut back in 2010.

FBL-WC-2018-ENG-SVK

Also a leader in the Premier League, Cahill may face a tougher task in holding down his position than Henderson, with Phil Jones, John Stones, Chris Smalling and Harry Maguire all pushing for starting berths.

He's made something of a clumsy start to the 2017-18 season, but Cahill will almost certainly be on the plane for England's World Cup campaign in Russia next year, assuming they qualify, and would be an understandable choice from Southgate.

FBL-WC-2018-ENG-SVK

In third place is Tottenham striker Harry Kane, who has become a regular in the England team thanks to his extraordinary goalscoring exploits at club level. 

While the 24-year-old is expected to start whenever the Three Lions play competitively, he is not viewed by the public as a senior figure in the squad, hence the low percentage of votes the forward received.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Kane however was tipped by many pundits to become the new England captain and rumours coming out of the England camp suggest that Southgate is interesting in appointing the Spurs man so we could well see him wear the armband in the future.

His teammate at Tottenham Eric Dier comes in last, grabbing just seven percent of the vote after making his debut for the national side in 2015.

While the versatile midfielder has certainly developed a hardman persona whilst in north London, football fans supposedly do not see him as the next leader for England.

