Fans Name the Premier League Summer Loan Signing That Will Prove to Be the Best Bit of Business

Premier League spending hit new highs in the transfer market this summer as it blasted through the £1billion mark yet again to further cement the division's place as the wealthiest in the world. But, as ever, plenty of high profile loan deals were also completed during the close-season.

Responding to a 90min poll, 116,194 fans have voted for exactly which of these temporary deals they believe to have been the best piece of business in the market.

Image by Jamie Spencer

Given a choice of six of the biggest loan deals, Renato Sanches was the clear winner with 38% of the vote after his switch from Bayern Munich to Swansea City.

Sanches has been reunited with Paul Clement in south Wales having briefly worked with Carlo Ancelotti's right-hand man in Germany last season.

He may have struggled on his debut against Newcastle at the weekend, but huge things are eventually expected of the 20-year-old who also won Euro 2016 with Portugal last year.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

In second place was Jese Rodriguez, on loan at Stoke from Paris Saint-Germain. The two-time Champions League winner commanded 27% of the vote, having already made an impact in the Premier League with a fine performance and winning goal on his debut against Arsenal.

Another Stoke signing took third place, with Kurt Zouma chosen as the best loan deal by 16% of fans who voted. Only a long-term knee injury in early 2016 had slowed his very impressive development at Chelsea and the young Frenchman is looking to return to his former best.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Just 8% of Premier League fans voted for West Brom's loan capture of Grzegorz Krychowiak, a player key to two of Sevilla's three Europa League triumphs in recent seasons. He struggled to make an impact at PSG after a £34m move last summer, but England offers greater hope.

Joe Hart hasn't had the best start to life back in the Premier League following his loan switch to West Ham, yet still took 7% of the vote in the poll. Just 4% think that Leicester have done the best business with their deadline day signing of Austria international Aleksandar Dragovic.