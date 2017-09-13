Former Liverpool Boss Graeme Souness Admits He Would've Fallen Out With Philippe Coutinho

Former Liverpool manager Graeme Souness has revealed that if he were still in charge at Anfield he would've fallen out with wantaway attacker Philippe Coutinho.

Coutinho has been the subject of an ongoing transfer saga since Paris Saint-Germain purchased Neymar from La Liga giants Barcelona.

Barca identified Coutinho as an ideal replacement for the Brazil star, but failed to find a way to break Jurgen Klopp's stern resolve in three firm bids for the attacker.

Klopp was hopeful that Salah will be okay to play tomorrow night. Only a sore throat. Also confirmed Coutinho definitely in #LFC squad — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) September 12, 2017

Despite the 25-year-old handing in a formal transfer request, the player was still ultimately unable to complete his dream move to Barca. As a result Coutinho is yet to play for Liverpool this season despite playing for Brazil during the international break.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Souness said: "Coutinho is Latin and gets the chance to go to Barcelona; that would be very attractive for him

"On the other side of the coin as a Liverpool supporter, part of me wants him to stay. But there’s also a part that says if he wants to go so much, take the money. It really depends what side of the fence you’re on.

"I’ve been a manager so I’d be falling out with him because he signed a contract a year before. But from a player, and I’ve been in that situation, the chance to join Barcelona would be enormous for him. He may see it as a missed opportunity."

Some have speculated that the Brazil international could be tempted to refuse to play in Liverpool's Champions League fixtures as the player might not want to make himself illegible if Barca come back for him in January.

It is likely however that Coutinho will feature for Klopp's Liverpool side on Wednesday night in the club's Champions League curtain raiser against La Liga outfit Sevilla.