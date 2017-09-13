Klopp's Goalkeeper Selection Causes Division on Twitter Ahead of Liverpool's Clash With Sevilla

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has managed to put a downer on Liverpool's long-awaited return to Champions League football by reportedly deciding to field keeper Loris Karius ahead of Simon Mignolet.

Karius has built a bad reputation for himself since joining the Reds from Mainz 05 in 2016, with the keeper almost immediately failing to cement himself in the first team due to a string of poor performances.

According to the Telegraph, Klopp will rotate his keepers and play Karius on Wednesday night, with the German shot-stopper confirming the decision on his personal Twitter account.

Klopp's call has caused an uproar on Twitter with many Liverpool fans fuming at the decision.

Karius has done nothing to deserve to play in the #UCL & he hasn't proven he's better than Mignolet, but its clear who Klopp favours. #LFC — Ahmed Nur (@AhmedNur_LFC) September 12, 2017

Can't help thinking that Klopp feels a personal debt to Karius ie he brought him to #LFC on the premise he'd be no.1. Don't like it! — Jimmy Henry (@RedTilDed) September 12, 2017

Fans expressing their dissatisfaction with Karius have explained that the keeper has had his chances to prove his doubters wrong and has failed to take them.

One fan even went to the extent of suggesting that the reason Klopp appears to prefer Karius to Mignolet is because "Klopp feels a personal debt to Karius ie he brought him to #LFC on the premise he'd be no.1."

Klopp's selection has been divisive too, with other fans jumping to the defence of Karius ahead of Liverpool's Champions League curtain raiser.

Karius needs the game time! Now get behind him! #LFC — Liam Beardsworth (@liam_beardsy) September 12, 2017

Why do people suddenly hate Karius? He deserves a chance. Let's get behind him and show him support. #LFC — Pete (@petrilfc) September 13, 2017

Fans showing their support of Karius appear to be more invested in coming out in support of whichever keeper Klopp chooses to field as opposed to bemoaning his decision.

However Liverpool's defence fairs against a strong Sevilla side, Klopp should be able to count on his star-studded attack to bag a few goals for the Reds, especially if Wednesday night sees Philippe Coutinho return to the first team.