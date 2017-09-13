Soccer

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Sevilla: Live Stream, Game Time, TV

Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

Liverpool hosts Sevilla at Anfield on Wednesday as the two sides kick off their Champions League campaigns.

Both teams have a good shot to advance out of Group E, which also includes Spartak Moscow and Slovenian club NK Maribor.

Phillippe Coutinho could make his first appearance of the season for Liverpool after a protracted transfer saga that resulted in the player staying put. Liverpool returns to the Champions League for the first time since the 2014–15 season. The two teams last met in the Europa League final in 2016, with Sevilla winning 3–1.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to watch

When: Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Deportes

Live stream: Watch the match online with fuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.

