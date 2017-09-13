Soccer

Manchester United Star Paul Pogba May Miss 'a Few Weeks' Says Boss Jose Mourinho

16 minutes ago

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho fears midfield star Paul Pogba could be set to miss the next few weeks due to an injury sustained during their 3-0 Champions League victory over FC Basel.

Pogba was substituted for Marouane Fellaini in the 18th minute of the game after the France international went down with a suspected hamstring injury, the midfielder was pictured leaving Old Trafford on crutches after the game.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Speaking to MUTV via Sky Sports, Mourinho has now confirmed that he imagines Pogba will be out for at least "a few weeks". 

Mourinho said: "I don't know (what the severity is). I just know from experience it's a muscular injury.


"In my experience, muscular injury stops you from playing for a few weeks, I think. It looks for me too (like a hamstring injury) but I haven't spoken yet to the medical department."

Pogba looks likely to be unavailable for Premier League clashes with Everton, Southampton and Crystal Palace to round off September. 

Pogba should also miss United's match against CSKA Moscow in the next game of their Champions League campaign, while Mourinho's side also have to see off Burton Albion in the next round of the League Cup.

Mourinho also spoke of his squad depth in regard to Pogba's injury, he said: "Squads are for this, squads are for injuries, squads are for suspensions. We don't cry with injuries. So if no Paul for Sunday, we have (Ander) Herrera, we have (Michael) Carrick, we have Fellaini and we have (Nemanja) Matic."

Mourinho will certainly miss Pogba's contribution in matches however, with the 24-year-old scoring twice in their opening four league fixtures and providing two assists.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters