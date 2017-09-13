Manchester United Star Paul Pogba May Miss 'a Few Weeks' Says Boss Jose Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho fears midfield star Paul Pogba could be set to miss the next few weeks due to an injury sustained during their 3-0 Champions League victory over FC Basel.

Pogba was substituted for Marouane Fellaini in the 18th minute of the game after the France international went down with a suspected hamstring injury, the midfielder was pictured leaving Old Trafford on crutches after the game.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Speaking to MUTV via Sky Sports, Mourinho has now confirmed that he imagines Pogba will be out for at least "a few weeks".

Mourinho said: "I don't know (what the severity is). I just know from experience it's a muscular injury.





"In my experience, muscular injury stops you from playing for a few weeks, I think. It looks for me too (like a hamstring injury) but I haven't spoken yet to the medical department."

Paul Pogba leaving Old Trafford on crutches tonight after going off with a hamstring injury. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/PTBX7aqClI — RedReveal (@RedReveal) September 12, 2017

Pogba looks likely to be unavailable for Premier League clashes with Everton, Southampton and Crystal Palace to round off September.

Pogba should also miss United's match against CSKA Moscow in the next game of their Champions League campaign, while Mourinho's side also have to see off Burton Albion in the next round of the League Cup.

Mourinho also spoke of his squad depth in regard to Pogba's injury, he said: "Squads are for this, squads are for injuries, squads are for suspensions. We don't cry with injuries. So if no Paul for Sunday, we have (Ander) Herrera, we have (Michael) Carrick, we have Fellaini and we have (Nemanja) Matic."

Mourinho will certainly miss Pogba's contribution in matches however, with the 24-year-old scoring twice in their opening four league fixtures and providing two assists.