Mourinho Provides Update on Pogba's Injury & Bemoans 'PlayStation Football' During Basel Win

Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Paul Pogba is a major doubt for Sunday's match against Everton after he sustained a hamstring injury against FC Basel.

The powerful midfielder lasted just 18 minutes of Manchester United's 3-0 Champions League victory over the Swiss giants, and was pictured leaving Old Trafford on crutches after the game.

In quotes published by the Daily Mirror, Mourinho revealed that his star performer had picked up a hamstring strain, but eased worries over United being weaker in the centre of the park if Pogba was unavailable to face the Toffees in four days' time.

He remarked: “By experience, just from looking and feeling it, I think it’s a hamstring. Big? Small? I don’t know, but a hamstring for sure.

"Squads are for this, squads are for injuries, squads are for suspensions. We don't cry with injuries. So if no Paul for Sunday, we have Ander Herrera, we have Michael Carrick, we have Fellaini and we have Nemanja Matic."

Marouane Fellaini, Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford were all on the scoresheet as United got their Champions League campaign for this season off to the best possible start.

Despite the commanding victory, however, Mourinho was less than impressed with his team's overall display as he slammed them for overplaying in a match that didn't suit it.

He added: “We made bad decisions. Fantasy football, Playstation football, tricks - and when you stop to play as a team and when you stop to play seriously, I don't like and you gamble a little bit.

“Probably the players felt that the game was under control with the 2-0 lead, but football is football and you have to respect your opponent.

“Until 2-0 we played it very stable, with confidence, with patience, with good choices and we played, I'd say, quite well.

"After the 2-0 I think everything changed and we stopped to play, stopped to think and stopped to play seriously.

“We stopped to make the right decisions on the pitch and we could put ourselves in trouble, but they didn't score and the third goal came.”