Recently Retired Ex-Liverpool Defender Jose Enrique Reveals Arsenal Tried to Sign Him Twice

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has revealed that Arsenal twice tried to sign him, both before and during his spell at Anfield.

The 31-year-old Spanish full-back - who left the Reds last year - announced his retirement last week following a brief spell with Real Zaragoza, in which he struggled to shake off his long-term knee problems.

He has since revealed on Twitter that he was approached by Arsenal on two occasions while playing in the Premier League.

Asked by a fan if the Gunners had shown an interest, Enrique replied: "Yes they did mate the same summer I went to liverpool and when I play for liverpool too. Twice they did."

Former Newcastle star Enrique's retirement was enforced by a persistent injury issue that had hampered his career at Liverpool.

"Something that was supposed to be for three months ended up turning into two years," he told Marca following his announcement.

"I saw five doctors in England, but they did not get the problem. I'm still not quite right, either physically or mentally, but I feel like starting from scratch.

"I could not play without medication, I did not even train. It was hard, desperate, sometimes I got dizzy in training on so much medication.

"The doctors told me so many times that it was a psychological problem so I soon started to believe that. Even after my operation, I was never the same and that was so frustrating.

"I had to escape to Spain because I couldn't even walk. I couldn't compete, it was a terrible time."

On his final year with Zaragoza, he added: "At the end of the season, I spoke with the club and told them my decision. I want to be an older man who can walk and not an invalid."