Report Claims Real Madrid 'Owe Debt' to Man Utd Ace De Gea Over Failed 2015 Move

Real Madrid are still holding out hope of prising David de Gea away from Manchester United as they believe that they owe the goalkeeper a 'debt' from his collapsed 2015 transfer.

That is according to Don Balon, who has claimed that the Spain international is still on Real's list of priority signings two years on from a failed move for the United star.

De Gea had been on the cusp of a deadline day switch to Santiago Bernabeu in the 2015 summer window, but Los Blancos failed to secure his signature as they blamed United's glacial-like ability to fax over the relevant documents for him in time.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Real's hierarchy are now believed to think that they owe De Gea a dream transfer to the Spanish capital after that unsuccessful attempt, and have allegedly been given hope over securing his signature.

De Gea himself is said to have privately told people close to him that he harbours ambitions of playing for Real sometime in his career, despite being contracted to United until the summer of 2019.

The Red Devils will obviously want to retain the services of one of the world's most outstanding keepers and, in the event that De Gea ends up extending his contract at Old Trafford, Zinedine Zidane's side are making contingency plans to sign someone else.

David de Gea is the first 90-rated player on #FIFA18! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/gHiT9lnFRD — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 10, 2017

Real have run the rule over AC Milan wonderkid Gianluigi Donnarumma on more than one occasion, and were seriously linked with him during the shot stoppers' contractual saga at San Siro during the summer.

Another possible option is Athletic Bilbao custodian Kepa Arrizabalaga, while Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak and Bayer Leverkusen's Bernd Leno are other possible targets.

Current number one choice Keylor Navas has received the backing of Zidane to remain in between the sticks for this season at least, but the Costa Rica international will be well aware that his place could be under threat as rumours surrounding a new keeper arriving continue to circulate.

