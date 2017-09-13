Simeone Hails 'Wonderful' Roma Keeper After Frustrating Champions League Opener

Atletico Madrid's opening Champions League group game saw them take on European giants Roma on Tuesday night, in a game which ended in a 0-0 draw.

Contrary to the result, the game itself was an exciting one to watch with many chances for either side.

Nevertheless, Atletico fans will feel their side should have won the game after they created the better chances in the game, especially in the second half.

Minutes after kick-off in the Stadio Olimpico, Saul Niguez hit the post. Also in the first half Koke's shot was somehow cleared off the line by Kostas Manolas with Alisson saving Antoine Griezmann's follow-up before the interval.

After half time Luciano Vietto, Angel Correa, Yannick Carrasco and Saul were all denied by the Brazil No. 1, making Roma's goalkeeper Allison their hero on the night, something Simeone recognised:

“You saw a team that played a well-thought-out game, believing in what they were doing,” Simeone said after the game, via FootballEspana.

Worth noting that had Allison not had a game at Oblak's standard that would have been an easy win. A point away at Roma is decent. #GoAtleti — AtléticoFans (@AtleticoFans) September 12, 2017

“We tried to pressure them in midfield, had two or three good chances in the first half, then as Roma got tired, we tried to step up the pace."

“Unfortunately, we were missing a goal, but I appreciated the philosophy and the performance."

“We have to compliment the goalkeeper as Alisson did a great job. The shots were on target, aside from Saul hitting the woodwork, as otherwise he had saves on Koke, two or three on Saul – he had a wonderful performance."

“The most important thing in football is not aesthetics but goals, and we lacked a goal, so Roma deserved their point."

“I hope this point can be valuable for the future so we continue in the Champions League.”

The point sees Atletico take an early position in group B behind Chelsea, who smashed Qarabag 6-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Los Rojiblancos will have to face the London side in another tough test in their next Champions League fixture, when Chelsea will be the first foreign visitors to Atletico's new Wanda Metropolitano stadium.