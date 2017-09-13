These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

Spartak Moscow traveled to Slovenia to play Maribor in a Champions League group stage match on Wednesday.

Spartak came away with a 1-1 draw, which isn't a horrible result on the road. But their fans weren't at all happy with the way the game played out. That is, if throwing a freaking flare halfway across the field at the referee is any indication of their feelings.

Spartak Moscow fans fire a flare at the referee during the Maribor match. 😳💥 pic.twitter.com/saLdyc53ZE — Footy Hooligans (@Footy_Hooligans) September 13, 2017

That video is truly horrifying—a solid portion of the stands are completely covered by fire and smoke. And there was nothing stopping those fans from firing flares at players or opposing stands.

I'm not sure what the existing safety procedures are like at Slovenian soccer stadiums, but whatever they are, let's go ahead and beef them up.