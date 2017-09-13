Soccer

Watch: Spartak Moscow Fans Hurl Flare at Referee

2:00 | More Sports
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
Daniel Rapaport
34 minutes ago

Spartak Moscow traveled to Slovenia to play Maribor in a Champions League group stage match on Wednesday. 

Spartak came away with a 1-1 draw, which isn't a horrible result on the road. But their fans weren't at all happy with the way the game played out. That is, if throwing a freaking flare halfway across the field at the referee is any indication of their feelings. 

That video is truly horrifying—a solid portion of the stands are completely covered by fire and smoke. And there was nothing stopping those fans from firing flares at players or opposing stands. 

I'm not sure what the existing safety procedures are like at Slovenian soccer stadiums, but whatever they are, let's go ahead and beef them up. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters