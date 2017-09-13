Soccer

Twitter Reacts to a Goal-Laden Night of Football as the Champions League Made Its Grand Return

37 minutes ago

The Champions League is back and it is back with a bang. Eight games took place on Tuesday night featuring some of the continent's best sides and the anticipation leading up to the Champions League's return was matched by what happened on the pitch.

But let's start with some banter about Arsenal not being in it...

Manchester United's return to Europe's elite began with a home tie against Swiss side FC Basel. Captain for the night Paul Pogba was forced to go off through injury early on and was replaced by Marouane Fellaini, who scored his side's opener in a 3-0 win...

Chelsea hosted FC Qarabag but it was a bit of a non-affair as the Blues ran out 6-0 winners over their Azerbaijani opposition...

Paris Saint-Germain travelled to Celtic Park with their lethal strikeforce and the trio of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani showed no mercy in a 5-0 victory...

Meanwhile at the Nou Camp, Barcelona looked to take revenge over Juventus, after the Old Lady had dumped the La Liga side out of last year's tournament at the quarter final stage. The home side emerged as 3-0 victors and Lionel Messi finally found a way past Buffon...

