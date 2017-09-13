Twitter Reacts to a Goal-Laden Night of Football as the Champions League Made Its Grand Return

The Champions League is back and it is back with a bang. Eight games took place on Tuesday night featuring some of the continent's best sides and the anticipation leading up to the Champions League's return was matched by what happened on the pitch.

But let's start with some banter about Arsenal not being in it...

⚠️ *CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS* ⚠️



🍰 The Great British Bake Off has now started. pic.twitter.com/vgu7eVSSK7 — bet365 (@bet365) September 12, 2017

Arsenal line up for tonight's UCL 😂 pic.twitter.com/8VEOKCL8PF — Football Funnys (@FootballFunnys) September 13, 2017

When you ask Arsenal fans if they're enjoying the Champions league return. pic.twitter.com/QO8Tb1J8BT — Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) September 12, 2017

Manchester United's return to Europe's elite began with a home tie against Swiss side FC Basel. Captain for the night Paul Pogba was forced to go off through injury early on and was replaced by Marouane Fellaini, who scored his side's opener in a 3-0 win...

Man Utd's last two Champions League substitutions:



Powell for Mata

Fellaini for Pogba



🙃 pic.twitter.com/QYjFiaydJf — bet365 (@bet365) September 12, 2017

It’s 2017 and Ashley Young has just assisted Marouane Fellaini. #mufc pic.twitter.com/t3gMuCAid6 — United Xtra (@utdxtra) September 12, 2017

Fellaini scored with an Ashley Young assist. United banter era still isn't over — JulianLFC22 (@JulianLFC22) September 12, 2017

Ashley Young has just provided an assist to Mauroune Fellaini from a cross. pic.twitter.com/wMWRzHcUpt — FTS Football (@FromTStands) September 12, 2017

Champions League goals this season:



Messi - 1

Lewandowski - 1

Cavani - 1

Neymar - 1

Mbappe - 1



Fellaini - 1



In good company pic.twitter.com/42R89Lab85 — Ladbrokes (@Ladbrokes) September 12, 2017

ZINEDINE FELLAINI scored first UCL goal for Manchester United this season. pic.twitter.com/76fTcmjmD2 — Footy Jokes (@Footy_Jokes) September 12, 2017

Champions League debut ️⚽️

Europa League debut ️⚽️

Premier League debut ️⚽️

League Cup debut ️⚽️

England debut ️⚽️



Marcus Rashford 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/qJ69F1qn05 — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) September 12, 2017

Chris Smalling back in form tonight. pic.twitter.com/vOOYLsrxLs — Coral (@Coral) September 12, 2017

Chelsea hosted FC Qarabag but it was a bit of a non-affair as the Blues ran out 6-0 winners over their Azerbaijani opposition...

Zappacosta just either delivered the worst cross or scored an absolute screamer I really can't tell — Peter Cruciata (@FinallyCruciata) September 12, 2017

5-0 Chelsea, it's all getting a bit sad now. pic.twitter.com/kGt4x4sAaI — Coral (@Coral) September 12, 2017

Paris Saint-Germain travelled to Celtic Park with their lethal strikeforce and the trio of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani showed no mercy in a 5-0 victory...

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have both scored for PSG against Celtic...



*cue money GIF* pic.twitter.com/PTmd0ArZrd — 888sport (@888sport) September 12, 2017

That feeling when you get battered whenever you play anyone half decent



😬#CELPSG #UCL pic.twitter.com/uwidjrUTn8 — bwin (@bwin) September 12, 2017

Despite the result, Champions League night's are always special at Celtic Park 💚



📽 @CalebStew_97 pic.twitter.com/JUIDtuowKU — COPA90 (@COPA90) September 12, 2017

Apparently a Celtic fan ran onto the pitch and tried to kick Mbappe in the first half...



Like most of the Celtic XI, he missed the tackle. — 888sport (@888sport) September 12, 2017

Rangers fans taking piss out of Celtic. Like standing outside nightclub you didn't get into, laughing at someone doing a shit dance inside. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) September 12, 2017

Meanwhile at the Nou Camp, Barcelona looked to take revenge over Juventus, after the Old Lady had dumped the La Liga side out of last year's tournament at the quarter final stage. The home side emerged as 3-0 victors and Lionel Messi finally found a way past Buffon...