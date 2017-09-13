Twitter Reacts to a Goal-Laden Night of Football as the Champions League Made Its Grand Return
The Champions League is back and it is back with a bang. Eight games took place on Tuesday night featuring some of the continent's best sides and the anticipation leading up to the Champions League's return was matched by what happened on the pitch.
But let's start with some banter about Arsenal not being in it...
The Champions League season is underway! 🙌#UCL pic.twitter.com/bbJtliuS1C— bwin (@bwin) September 12, 2017
⚠️ *CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS* ⚠️— bet365 (@bet365) September 12, 2017
🍰 The Great British Bake Off has now started. pic.twitter.com/vgu7eVSSK7
Arsenal line up for tonight's UCL 😂 pic.twitter.com/8VEOKCL8PF— Football Funnys (@FootballFunnys) September 13, 2017
When you ask Arsenal fans if they're enjoying the Champions league return. pic.twitter.com/QO8Tb1J8BT— Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) September 12, 2017
Manchester United's return to Europe's elite began with a home tie against Swiss side FC Basel. Captain for the night Paul Pogba was forced to go off through injury early on and was replaced by Marouane Fellaini, who scored his side's opener in a 3-0 win...
ZINEDINE FELLAINI scored first UCL goal for Manchester United this season. pic.twitter.com/76fTcmjmD2— Footy Jokes (@Footy_Jokes) September 12, 2017
Chris Smalling back in form tonight. pic.twitter.com/vOOYLsrxLs— Coral (@Coral) September 12, 2017
Chelsea hosted FC Qarabag but it was a bit of a non-affair as the Blues ran out 6-0 winners over their Azerbaijani opposition...
Paris Saint-Germain travelled to Celtic Park with their lethal strikeforce and the trio of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani showed no mercy in a 5-0 victory...
Despite the result, Champions League night's are always special at Celtic Park 💚— COPA90 (@COPA90) September 12, 2017
📽 @CalebStew_97 pic.twitter.com/JUIDtuowKU
Meanwhile at the Nou Camp, Barcelona looked to take revenge over Juventus, after the Old Lady had dumped the La Liga side out of last year's tournament at the quarter final stage. The home side emerged as 3-0 victors and Lionel Messi finally found a way past Buffon...