The U.S. has yet to qualify for World Cup 2018 in Russia, but if that happens, sources say that U.S. Soccer has reached an agreement for the team to be based in the city of St. Petersburg throughout the tournament. For anyone who thinks U.S Soccer is getting ahead of itself, that’s not the case here. With heated competition among national teams for prime training sites, it would be foolish not to make arrangements as early as possible.

As long as the U.S. gets into the tournament, it will have five-star training facilities and accommodations in St. Petersburg.

The USA wraps its qualifying quest with two massive games next month–against Panama in Orlando, Florida, on Oct. 6 before concluding at Trinidad and Tobago on Oct. 10.