Vicente Iborra Could Make Leicester City Debut in Premier League Clash With Huddersfield

Although Leicester have picked up just one win from four Premier League games this season, manager Craig Shakespeare does have a fully-fit squad to pick from this coming weekend against Huddersfield.

And according to the Leicester Mercury, summer signing Vicente Iborra could be in line to make his debut for the club after a £15m move from Sevilla.

CRISTINA QUICLER/GettyImages

Iborra has been out-of-action since mid-August due to a groin injury, but played a full 90 minutes for the U23 squad on Monday night and he even managed to grab himself a goal.

The 29-year-old was a regular fixture for Sevilla, scoring 30 goals from defensive midfield in 173 appearances for the Andalusian side, as they won a treble of Europa League titles.

Alongside Iborra, Shakespeare also has Kelechi Iheanacho and Robert Huth back from injury, and the Leicester boss could be inclined to switch things up for their next Premier League fixture.

Very happy to be played again and getting fitter! Grateful to the U23 lads and all the Staff for their help! 🦊🔵⚽️ pic.twitter.com/vAASzcjigN — Vicente Iborra (@Iborra_Vicente) September 12, 2017

The Foxes will be hoping to turn their campaign around against Huddersfield, after a difficult opening flurry of fixtures that included away trips to Arsenal and Manchester United as well as hosting champions Chelsea.