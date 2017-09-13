VIDEO: Lionel Messi Rightly Booked as Barca Megastar Tries to Influence Refereeing Decision
Football fans have grown tired of players acting like they're the referees and calling on actual match officials to brandish cards.
A growing trend among some footballers has seen the waving of imaginary cards become a staple of the game in recent times, and until referees book those stars for attempting to influence their decisions then it'll remain part and parcel of proceedings.
A tip of the hat to referee Damir Skomina, then, who cautioned Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi for doing just that in his side's eventual 3-0 Champions League victory over Juventus:
Lionel Messi Touch Reffere And Gets Yellow Card HD - Barcelona 1-0 Juventus 12.09.2017 https://t.co/63ufgRtHpc— esprit-foot (@esprit_foot) September 12, 2017
The diminutive wizard is seen asking Skomina to book I Bianconeri ace Miralem Pjanic for hauling him back and, despite Skomina giving Barca a free-kick, Messi demands more.
When the Argentine doesn't get his way, however, he very slightly grabs Skomina on the neck - a decision that didn't go down well with the man in charge - and was booked for his ongoing protestations.
In an era where match officials are criticised for getting things wrong, Skomina deserves praise for his actions. Kudos, sir!