Wayne Rooney's Overall Rating on FIFA 18 Highlights the Everton Forward's Steady Downfall

Former Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has been severely downgraded on FIFA 18 in the wake of his summer switch to Everton and his retirement from the England international team.

Despite being England's all-time record goalscorer, and already bagging two goals in four league appearances for Everton, FIFA 18 creators EA have concluded that Rooney is a far worse player than he was at United last season.

FIFA's newest edition shows that Rooney now has an overall rating of only 81, a drastic decline from his overall rating of 84 last season.

While Rooney's shooting, passing and physicality appear to still be somewhat intact, the 31-year-old's pace and dribbling has seen a dramatic decrease.

Rooney's downfall as suggested by EA has been met with division on social media, with many fans believing the striker deserves higher stats having been hard done by.

One fan on Twitter even went to the extent of rating the former England skipper by the amount of game covers the forward has featured on compared to other players.

Everton fans should not take Rooney's FIFA fall from grace on realistically however, because their new star man is well on track to completing the Premier League season with better stats than he did with United last season.

Due to a decrease in playing time, Rooney managed only five league goals for United last season, and only eight in the 2015/16 season. But with Rooney already scoring two for his new club, the striker seems more than capable to claw his way back up to double figures before the end of the season.