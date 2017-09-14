9 of the Best Goals From Wednesday's Champions League Action

After Tuesday's brilliant showing, which included some great goals from the likes of Davide Zappacosta and Lionel Messi, Wednesday had big shoes to fill, but it certainly did not disappoint with even more screamers produced.

Here's nine of the best...

1. Son Heung-min - Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund

The South Korean forward opened the scoring inside four minutes, with a peach of a finish past Roman Burki's near post, after a brilliant step-over that that fooled BVB captain Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

2. Cenk Tosun - Porto vs Besiktas

Cenk Tosun bu nasıl gol. Bagirmaktan Sesimiz Pavarotti gibi oldu pic.twitter.com/i50wkwSwqH — OsmanliSporFK (@Osmanli_SporFK) September 13, 2017

Besiktas' Turkish international forward hit a rocket of a shot at Porto's Dragao Stadium, which restored his side's lead in a game which they would eventually emerge as 3-1 winners to give them the best possible start to the group stages.

3. Emil Forsberg - RB Leipzig vs Monaco

Forsberg celebrating his goal by doing @TheNotoriousMMA walk 😂 pic.twitter.com/QrnFk6Raik — SaM (@LibanoJuventino) September 13, 2017

The Swedish star scored Red Bull Leipzig's first ever Champions League goal against last season's semi-finalists. Forsberg dominated the left wing before finishing well to break the deadlock in the eventual 1-1 draw.

4. Sergio Aguero - Feyenoord vs Manchester City

⚽️ Aguero Goal | Feyenoord vs Manchester City pic.twitter.com/RlRMilPK9O — ENIGMA Stadium (@E1_NATIONAL) September 13, 2017

A brilliant team move that illustrated Manchester City's attacking abilities was well finished by the Argentinian striker. The Citizens put four past last season's Dutch Eredivisie champions but this was the pick of the lot.

5. Sergio Ramos - Real Madrid vs APOEL

A bit sloppy but still a great goal by Sergio #Ramos 👏👏👏#RealMadridAPOEL pic.twitter.com/B4eZqNy9WT — Vbet Sports Betting (@Vbet_com) September 14, 2017

It's impossible for a bicycle kick not to be on a list of this sort and although Sergio Ramos' close range effort was not the most aesthetically pleasing bicycle kick of all time, the Madrid defender still made it look easy during the 3-0 win.

6. Andriy Yarmolenko - Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund

The game at Wembley was full of great goals but Andriy Yarmolenko's curled effort for the away side was arguably the best. The Ukrainian striker's shot gave Hugo Lloris no chance but it was in vain as BVB suffered defeat.

7. Taison - Shakhtar Donetsk vs Napoli

Simple build-up here by Shakhtar on the Taison goal. Nothing spectacular, just smart passing and proper movement into the attacking phase. pic.twitter.com/qfUqYeRkSC — Matthew Santangelo (@Matt_Santangelo) September 14, 2017

A lovely team goal from Shakhtar, who defied the odds and beat Napoli at home. Their Brazilian midfielder Taison scored the all-important opening goal, which involved a few great touches from his teammates before he finished well.

8. Ryan Babel - Porto vs Besiktas

You'd be forgiven to think that Ryan Babel had retired from football but the former Liverpool winger showed that he is still going strong as he put away Besiktas' third of the night in their win over Porto.

9. Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund

Kane is actually a freak of nature. pic.twitter.com/eRXWnNPE1I — Hotspur Edition (@HotspurEdition) September 13, 2017

Spurs' star man scored a crucial goal at Wembley to restore his side's lead and he did it in style, brushing off a couple of tough challenges from the BVB defence, before firing a great strike past at Burki's near post.