Agent of Uruguay Starlet Dubbed the 'Next Casemiro' Confirms Talks with Inter

Uruguayan U-20s international Carlos Benavidez has been in discussions with Internazionale over a potential move to the Italian giants, according to reports.

Hailed for his performances in central midfield during Uruguay's run to the U-20s World Cup semi-finals last year, Benavidez has attracted attention from a host of European clubs.

Currently plying his trade for Defensor Sporting in his homeland's top division, the 19-year-old has been linked with Benfica, Genoa and Fiorentina as well as attracting the eye of Inter and a host of other clubs.

RODRIGO BUENDIA/GettyImages

Benevidez's agent, Javier Hernandez spoke about links to Luciano Spaletti's side, courtesy of CalcioMercato.

He said: "We did not speak directly with Inter but with some intermediaries. It would be an honor to dress the shirt of an important club like the Nerazzurri. Let's see what's going on.

"We've been offered by clubs in Spain and England, what I can say is that we will choose the best."

The 19-year-old already has honours to his name with a winners medal from the 2017 South American Championships with his national side, the midfielder has continued to impress on the big stage in the last couple of years.

His playing style is likened to that of Real Madrid's midfield anchor Casemiro, with great passing ability and an ability to control the game from a deeper midfield role Benevidez will be hoping a big move to Europe would bring similar reward.