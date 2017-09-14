Angel Correa Reveals He Considered Leaving Atletico Madrid 'Many Times' Amid Liverpool Links

Atletico Madrid attacker Angel Correa has admitted that he considered leaving the Spanish club 'many times' due to a lack of game time this summer, but eventually decided to stay and fight for his place in Diego Simeone's side.





22-year-old Correa was reported to have been on Liverpool's radar throughout the summer transfer window, with Real Sociedad also understood to have been close to signing the forward before he decided to stay and stake a claim for the first team - a move which has paid off so far this season.

PAU BARRENA/GettyImages

The Argentine - who made just 10 league starts last term - has taken advantage of Antoine Griezmann's suspension by making three La Liga appearances, two of which were starts, and netting twice.





Correa has scored 18 goals in 87 appearances for the club after being used predominantly as a substitute following his £6.75m move to Atletico Madrid in 2014, however the 22-year-old did consider a move away from the Spanish club to pursue more regular first-team football.

Angel Correa is a different beast this season. — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) September 9, 2017

He told El Pais: "Yes it's true that I thought about it many times.





"I always want to play, it is the mindset you must be in as a professional and what you prepare for, so when you don't it is difficult.





"When you don't play for a while it changes your mentality and it is hard to get back into the mindset of preparing for games regularly.

"Now I am getting more opportunities to play I must take advantage of that and ensure I impress the coach," he added.