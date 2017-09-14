Atletico Madrid May Loan Diego Costa to Al Hilal Once He Completes Reported £40m Move From Chelsea

After receiving a text from coach Antonio Conte that he is no longer in the first team plans at Chelsea, Brazilian-born striker Diego Costa has been hell bent on leaving the Premier League Champions.

Now it appears he could get his wish, as the Daily Mail reports the Spanish international could make a return to former side Atletico Madrid, who are still under a transfer ban until January.

Reports suggest a short-term deal to play for Saudi Arabia side Al Hilal could happen for Costa to remain match sharp.

Separated from the first team squad by Conte in the summer, Costa took it upon himself to ensure he plays no further part in Chelsea's future, by remaining in his native Brazil until he got his switch back to the Spanish capital.

While AWOL, a number of clubs such as Los Rojiblancos and Fenerbahçe have shown an interest in the former Real Oviedo star.

However, talks have increased over the past few weeks and the Daily Mail indicates a £40m initial move for Costa could be completed, plus a further £13m to ensure his capture.

The 28-year-old, who was the Blues' top goal scorer last season as they swept all before them in the Premier League while also reaching the FA Cup final, has allegedly moved his family back to Spain to force the move through quicker so he can reunite with his former teammates.

If the switch happens, he could train with the club until January and be ready for the second half of the season. However, an initial loan until then may be more likely with the likes of Al Hilal lurking.