Soccer

Barcelona Stars Reportedly Unhappy Over the Handling of Club Legend's Contract Renewal Situation

9 minutes ago

Andres Iniesta's contract renewal situation is not going down well with some of his teammates, who feel the veteran deserves more respect.

The Spaniard is a one-club man, and has given his all over the years for the club he's been with since the age of 12.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

He is arguably one of the greatest creative midfielder's ever to have graced the game, but lately his great name is in danger of being disrespected as the board dally over a proposed extension.

As reported by the Sport, the 33-year-old's current deal expires at the end of the season and sections of the dressing room are not best pleased with the way the situation is being handled.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

According to club president Josep Bartomeu, there is 'an agreement in principle' for Iniesta to remain at the Nou Camp beyond next summer. but this has been denied by the player.

He has said on the situation, as quoted by the Express: "When it is a principle of agreement it is understood that everything is done and I understand that it is not the case.

"I'm not clear when I will make the decision because I do not think about it. I think of retiring? My head, my heart and my body will decide. This is my club but the situation is what it is and we will see what happens."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters