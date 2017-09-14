Barcelona Stars Reportedly Unhappy Over the Handling of Club Legend's Contract Renewal Situation

Andres Iniesta's contract renewal situation is not going down well with some of his teammates, who feel the veteran deserves more respect.

The Spaniard is a one-club man, and has given his all over the years for the club he's been with since the age of 12.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

He is arguably one of the greatest creative midfielder's ever to have graced the game, but lately his great name is in danger of being disrespected as the board dally over a proposed extension.

As reported by the Sport, the 33-year-old's current deal expires at the end of the season and sections of the dressing room are not best pleased with the way the situation is being handled.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

According to club president Josep Bartomeu, there is 'an agreement in principle' for Iniesta to remain at the Nou Camp beyond next summer. but this has been denied by the player.

He has said on the situation, as quoted by the Express: "When it is a principle of agreement it is understood that everything is done and I understand that it is not the case.

"I'm not clear when I will make the decision because I do not think about it. I think of retiring? My head, my heart and my body will decide. This is my club but the situation is what it is and we will see what happens."