Bayern Munich Star Reportedly Fined €5,000 for Assault on Ex-Girlfriend

Bayern Munich and France star Kingsley Coman has been hit with a fine after pleading guilty to assault charges brought about by his ex-girlfriend, according to Goal.

The 21-year-old was arrested in France back in June after a report of domestic abuse was made, and was slapped with a charge for the said offence thereafter.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Coman is said to have lost his temper after his former partner posted a certain image of herself on Instagram and proceeded to assault her.

A French court convicted the winger this week, fining him €5,000, as well as a €1 symbolic charge for damage.





Coman's ex was unable to report to work for a period of eight days following the assault, due to injuries suffered, and was said to have ended the relationship shortly after.

bild | Kingsley Coman has been judged today in Paris for domestic violence against ex-girlfriend Sephora Goignan. He has been fined €5000 pic.twitter.com/YE8xJug63x — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 14, 2017

The player immediately acknowledged his wrongdoing and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity, and was also ordered to pay the cost of the trial.

Coman joined Bayern on a two-year loan deal from Juventus in 2015, and the German side exercised their option to make the deal permanent this summer.

He only started 12 matches under Carlo Ancelotti last season, as opposed to the 27 he made in the campaign before that when Pep Guardiola was still in charge. But speaking to the press last month, Coman seemed confident in his chances at the club, especially in future.

"I know that the club is completely banking on me in the future," he said.

"I am still young; both of the others are simply a little older. I have spoken to the Bayern hierarchy and therefore I stayed in Munich because they will give me the chance here. Of course, I have to take my chances, but my prospects are good."