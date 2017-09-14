Soccer

Burnley Boss Dyche Confirms Tom Heaton Out for 'Months' After Successful Shoulder Surgery

an hour ago

Burnley captain Tom Heaton is set for a spell of months on the treatment table, after he underwent successful surgery on his dislocated shoulder.

The goalkeeper was clearly in distress after he landed awkwardly in the box during his club's 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace last Sunday, and went under the knife to correct the issue on Wednesday.

In quotes attributed to manager Sean Dyche by Sky Sports, the Clarets boss revealed that the 31-year-old would spend an extended amount of time on the sidelines but issued caution over a possible return date for Heaton.

Dyche revealed: "It won't be weeks, it will be a longer period. We're happy the surgery went well but we won't rush Tom back. He has to be 100 per cent right, but this is just a blip and he'll be fine."

Speaking about the surgery itself, Dyche confirmed that there had been no complications during the procedure and backed Heaton to come back stronger upon his return to the first-team.

He continued: "I'm told it went very well. A surgeon we've known for a while at the club did a very good job as far as I know. I haven't spoken to Tom yet because he was a bit groggy last night.

"With regards to rehab as long as the injury heals properly - which we have no reason to believe it won't - Tom will be on top of that because he is ultra-professional."

With senior shot stopper options now at a premium, Dyche confirmed that former Manchester United custodian Anders Lindegaard was training with his side ahead of a potential free transfer if he impressed during his trial at Turf Moor.

He added: "He's come in and spent a few days with us and we will speak to him accordingly. Ideally you want three keepers and that is what we are looking to do if we can."

JOHANNES EISELE/GettyImages

Burnley's current number two Tom Pope will get the nod to start against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

