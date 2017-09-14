Soccer

Burnley Take Former Man Utd Keeper on Trial Following Tom Heaton's Surgery

27 minutes ago

Burnley have taken former Manchester United goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard up on trial, with the side having lost main man Tom Heaton for the next few months.

Heaton, who dislocated his shoulder during the Clarets' 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, had surgery on Wednesday and Sean Dyche hasn't been able to determine a timeline for his return.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

“Tom’s had his operation, and it went well, it was straight-forward," the coach said, via the Burnley Express.

“Obviously it’s too early to know how well it has settled down, but with him being a goalkeeper rather than an outfield player, we have to make sure it is super-strong.

“A goalkeeper will probably have to be even more diligent with his shoulder, but Tom is extra-diligent and we’ll look after him.”

Lindegaard has been training with the Clarets this week, having gotten released by Preston North End last season. But 25-year-old Nick Pope is expected to be the man between the sticks when Burnley face Liverpool on Saturday.

Dyche has explained that no decision has been made just yet, in terms of a deal, but the club are looking to have three fit keepers available.

“He’s [Lindegaard] been training with us for a couple of days, he came in Tuesday. There’s nothing imminent yet, but in an ideal world we’d like three fit keepers, so we’re definitely open-minded to what’s out there, and the Bosman market is what we’re looking at.”

