Chelsea Legend Frank Lampard Slams Jurgen Klopp's Keeper Rotation Policy as Reds Look for Results

Former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard was quite critical of Jurgen Klopp following the Reds' 2-2 draw in the Champions League against Sevilla on Wednesday night.

The Reds, who shockingly conceded five goals against Manchester City last weekend, were unable to bounce back with a win in European competition midweek, and the ex-England star has put Klopp's rotation policy under the microscope as a result.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Simon Mignolet has started in five of Liverpool's seven matches this season, with Loris Karius playing the remainder. The German boss has named Mignolet as his No.1, but Karius played against Arsenal and Sevilla, despite the Belgian free of injury or suspension.

I don’t agree (with it),” Lampard said on BT Sport (H/T Express).

“I don’t think it’s an old school view, I think it’s a very common view. You have your No 1 goalkeeper, you want to put confidence into him.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

“You want to make him feel like he’s the No 1, the team will react off him being the No 1.

“Unless he performs badly enough to become the No 2, I think that’s how it works.

“Competition is a good thing but if Jurgen Klopp is basically saying ‘I am going to keep chopping and changing’ where is the consistency for them to get their good performance?”

Klopp is expected to return Mignolet to the starting line-up when the Reds face Burnley in their upcoming Premier League fixture on the weekend.