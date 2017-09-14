Soccer

Davy Klaassen Insists Everton Have the Hunger & Drive for Long Europa League Run

19 minutes ago

Everton midfielder Davy Klaassen says he reckons that his new team has what it takes to make a huge splash in the Europa League this season.

The Dutchman captained Ajax all the way to the final last term, but ultimately lost to Manchester United, who are now competing in the Champions League as a result.

With the Toffees now set to kick of their campaign against Italian side Atalanta on Thursday, the £24m summer signing has said that Ronald Koeman's side have what it takes to go all the way.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

“I didn't need to lose in the final (last year) to be hungry to win at Everton - you always have to be hungry,” he said during Uefa’s pre-match press conference, via the official Everton website.


“It's important to start the group stage with a win because that gives you confidence and some space. English football is a different way of playing. That's what I wanted. It's something bigger and I'm enjoying it. Of course our last result wasn't what we wanted but we are ready for tomorrow and I'm confident we can have a really good season.”


Asked if he's spoken to new teammate Wayne Rooney - who came off the bench in the final for United - about the heartbreak, Klaassen was quite bold with his answer.

“I didn't talk to Wayne about last year's final because I don't want to!" he joked.

“We had a difficult start [at Ajax] last year but we picked it up and I'm confident we will do the same here.

"We have a really good squad and we can have a good season. I like the Club, I like the life, and my teammates have made me feel really welcome."

