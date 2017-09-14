Ex-Man Utd Star Claims Champions League Elite Will Be Laughing at Liverpool After Matchday 1

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has painted a very negative picture of Liverpool's chances of winning the Champions League this season after the Reds were pegged back by Sevilla and held to a 2-2 draw in their opening group game on Wednesday.

Liverpool had gone behind to an early Wissam Ben Yedder goal at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp's team then fought their way back into the game and turned the score-line around after goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah. But they were unable to see it out as Joaquin Correa took advantage of questionable defending to waltz through and equalise for the Spanish visitors.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Speaking on ITV's Champions League highlights show, 1999 winner Keane suggested that while Liverpool have plenty of attacking quality, a frustrating inability staying focused at the back will keep letting them down - just as it has done domestically this season as well.

"It's the easiest part of football - switching on," Keane explained.

"Liverpool do the hard things really well in terms of creating chances, pace, power and a bit of quality going forward.

Liverpool win the Champions League? Forget about it says Roy Keane: pic.twitter.com/A4XUlmNUNE — ITV Football (@itvfootball) September 14, 2017

"But [switching on] is the easiest part of football, yet Liverpool cannot seem to do it."

Keane told fans to "forget about" winning the Premier League and the Champions League this season, adding that the Reds will be among the easier teams that big clubs like holders Real Madrid will hope to draw in the knockout rounds.

"I think they have enough to get through the group but later on against Real Madrid and all the big boys, they'll be laughing at Liverpool," he added.