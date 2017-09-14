Soccer

Former West Ham Boss Reveals What He'd Do to Prevent Andy Carroll From Getting Injured

an hour ago

Former Crystal Palace and Newcastle manager Alan Pardew has revealed that if he was the manager at West Ham he would not let Andy Carroll train in order to minimise the striker's risk of injury.

In a major boost for Slaven Bilic, Carroll made his first appearance for the season in the Hammers 2-0 victory against Huddersfield on Monday after finally making his return from injury. However, West Ham have been unable to rely on the 28-year-old after a series of injuries which have limited his impact at the east London club.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

The striker made the move to West Ham from Liverpool in 2012, and despite scoring 30 goals in 111 games for the club, Carroll has been unable to remain injury-free since his transfer and Pardew has revealed his solution to the issue would be to limit the 28-year-old's training schedule. 

Speaking on Sky Sports' The Debate, Pardew claimed: “If I was West Ham manager, I wouldn't let him train.

“Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, I just wouldn't let him, and say he can do a little bit of work on Thursday, Friday he can play in a seven-a-side, and then play on Saturday.

“Once he's fit and he's playing, he doesn't need a lot of work. The way he plays, he's kind of in the game and out of the game, so he can rest for periods.

"Let him rest because when he's on the pitch, what he actually does physically is a lot of big, physical stuff, not running around, closing people down, so he doesn't need to have ten miles in him.

"That boy is a fantastic footballer, but Slaven does have to be very, very clever with him to try and work out his schedule so that he doesn't overcook him in training, because a lot of his injuries, he picks up in training,” he added.

Although another injury to Carroll this season seems like a foregone conclusion; his former manager could be onto something and following a slow start to the season Bilic could be willing to try it if it meant the powerful striker could play a more regular role for the Hammers this season. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters