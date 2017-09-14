Future of Leicester City Signing Adrien Silva Still Up in the Air After Latest FIFA Ruling

Following a protracted £22m deadline day move from Sporting CP to 2016 Premier League champions Leicester City, it was expected that the move for Adrien Silva would be pushed through despite paperwork being completed just after the deadline.

However, reports coming from the Leicester Mercury indicate that the Portuguese international could remain in limbo until January, after football's governing body FIFA rejected his registration, made 14 seconds after the deadline.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The Foxes have the backing of the FA, who are willing to put their power behind the Premier League side to allow the deal to be completed so the 28-year-old Sporting Lisbon star can put on a Leicester shirt before the next transfer window.

Although cases such as John Guidetti’s loan switch from Manchester City to Celtic show that the rules can be bent in some situations after the Scottish FA appealed his case to allow the deadline day move to go through before the paperwork was sent, FIFA appear to be making an example of the Premier League.

Special Commemorative shirts for the Adrien Silva transfer saga. #lcfc #14seconds pic.twitter.com/j2kt1F0EMk — Blue Army TV 🦊 (@bluearmy) September 6, 2017

“FIFA has been contacted by The Football Association in connection with the registration of the player Adrien Silva and the club FC Leicester City,” said an official statement on the matter.

“FIFA has replied accordingly providing reference to applicable regulations.”

Sitting in the stands for the defeat against Chelsea at the weekend, Silva could remain in exile until January if FIFA continue with their hardened stance.

ALEXANDER NEMENOV/GettyImages

Manager Craig Shakespeare, who could call upon fellow recent signing Vicente Iborra, who bagged his first goal in an U23 win against West Ham, remains unsure of the outcome regarding Silva.

“There is no update,” said the Foxes boss. “I know he was here, but there is no real update.”

After losing Danny Drinkwater to Chelsea on deadline day and N'Golo Kanté to the Blues last year, the spine of their midfield needs a reversed decision from FIFA if they are going to challenge in the Premier League.