Soccer

Generous Montpellier Send Shirts to Schools in US State of Vermont Following Mis-Print Cock-Up

40 minutes ago

Ligue 1 side Montpellier have turned a rather embarrassing mix-up into a great act of generosity, after an initial batch of shirts on sale this season were misspelled.

The shirts sported the club crest with the word 'Montpelier' instead of 'Montpellier', which had initially left fans up in arms .

The club were quick to offer an exchange to all those that bought the shirts without spotting the mistake, but now the mix-up has come to the benefit of school teams in the US' smallest state of Vermont, of which the capital is the same name as the southern French city.

MHSC tweeted: "The President Louis Nicollin and Mayor of Montpellier Philippe Saurel announce that the 'Montpelier' jerseys will be sent to Vermont."

As quoted by the official Ligue 1 website, the American Montpelier’s assistant city manager Jamie Granfield said: "It’s a pretty cool thing to connect two towns across an ocean!"


The former Ligue 1 champions return to action this weekend against 15th-placed Troyes, and will be hoping for all three points at the Stade de l'Aube.

Montpellier are yet to hit the ground running and lie 17th after five games, and a win will see them leapfrog their opponents in the table. 

