Soccer

Ian Wright Trolls Jurgen Klopp via Twitter After Dejan Lovren Starts Against Sevilla

an hour ago

Arsenal legend Ian Wright was scratching his head on Wednesday night as to why Dejan Lovren was playing for Liverpool in their Champions League opener against Sevilla at Anfield.

Liverpool have struggled defensively so far this season, their biggest weakness for a number of years already, and Wright couldn't help but have a social media joke at Lovren and Jurgen Klopp's expense just a few minutes into the Group E clash.

The only way that Lovren could possibly be starting, Wright cheekily, suggested is that the Croatian international has some kind of dirty 'secrets' on his manager.

It was the early Sevilla goal scored by Wissam Ben Yedder that prompted Wright's tweet.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Liverpool did actually get back into the game when Roberto Firmino equalised, and then went ahead not long before half-time when Mohamed Salah put the Reds 2-1 up.

But just as was the case on the opening day of the season against Watford, and just this past weekend against Manchester City, Liverpool's poor defence let their strong attack down badly.

Joaquin Correa managed to ghost into the middle of the penalty area unmarked to score the equaliser. The Sevilla man actually miscontrolled the ball at first, but still had enough time and space without close enough attention from Liverpool defenders to steady himself and finish.

