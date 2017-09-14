Soccer

Leicester Striker in Contention for Game Time at Huddersfield After Recovering From Toe Problem

an hour ago

Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has fully recovered from a toe injury and could be in contention to play against Huddersfield at the weekend.

The Nigerian is back after picking up the niggle against Arsenal, and has trained a little bit with the first team this week, as reported by the Leicester Mercury.

He managed a bit of game time for Nigeria over the international break, and was introduced as a second half substitute against Chelsea last weekend.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

It has been a slow start to life at the King Power so far because of the injury, but the 20-year-old will be hoping to make his mark now that he is back.

The striker joined the club in the summer in a £25m move from Manchester City, after his playing opportunities dried up following the arrival of Gabriel Jesus.

Huddersfield were beaten for the first time this season on Monday by West Ham, and the Foxes will be aiming to bounce from defeat as well.

Iheanacho may have to bide his time given Craig Shakespeare's fondness of Jamie Vardy and Shinji Okazaki as a strike partnership.

Leicester may be 17th in the league but they haven't done too badly on the scoring goals front - they have hit six in four games, three coming against a leaky Arsenal defence.

