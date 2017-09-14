Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Reveals What Was Said Just After the Final Whistle Against Sevilla

Jurgen Klopp became embroiled in a bit of a spat following the conclusion of Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Sevilla on Wednesday, and it has now come to light what the Reds manager said.

Tempers were frayed after Sevilla boss Eduardo Berizzo was sent off during the match, after he wouldn't give the ball back to full-back Joe Gomez.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

He instead threw the ball away from the young Englishman and received his marching orders as a result, prompting a chorus of boos from the Anfield crowd.

The situation seemed to add to the game's overall level of feistiness, and Klopp could be seen getting rather animated with Sevilla's management staff following the final whistle, moments after Gomez was also red carded.

As reported by the Mirror, the German was merely asked: "Why are you shouting? Why are you doing that. What have I done? What have I done? I didn't send him off!"

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

That was in reference to Berizzo's dismissal - in Klopp's eyes, the Argentinian was the architect of his own downfall, and no blame could be placed on anyone from Liverpool.

The Reds rescued a point from the game after a poor start that saw them concede within the first five minutes. They equalised through Roberto Firmino and then went ahead through Mohamed Salah, but Angel Correa ensured that the shares were spoiled with a 72nd minute strike.

Kllopp added after the game: "I don't think I have any influence on the decision of the referee. I didn't ask for it [for Berizzo to be sent off].

"The bench thought I was responsible for his red card, and they didn't like me too much, but it's not a problem."