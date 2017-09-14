Liverpool Legend Blasts Jurgen Klopp for Failing to Address Obvious Defensive Flaws

Liverpool legend Didi Hamann has offered an extremely damning verdict of the Reds under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp, claiming the team is going nowhere.

After surrendering another lead late into the proceedings of their Champions League fixture against Sevilla on Wednesday, Hamann has blasted Klopp for failing to address the problems within the squad since his arrival at the club, which has led to a lack of progress within the side.

As poor defensive displays continue to strip Liverpool of points, it has resulted in the unearthing of criticism from all angles as a talking point which has existed for a number of seasons has once again failed to be addressed.





A way to combat individual errors and defensive set-ups have yet to be identified, despite Klopp having two summer windows to bring in reinforcements, and Hamman told RTE, via the Mirror: "I don't know where this team is going to go.





"He [Klopp] came to the club 18 months ago and it was obvious that the defence needed reinforcement.

"This was the part of the team that needed strengthening and developing. Have I seen progress in the last 18 months? No.

"Are they any better than they were 18 months ago? No.

"If I look at the squad now - we talked about how good they are - apart from City it's probably the best strike-force and players going forward in the league.

"I've rarely seen a more unbalanced squad in Liverpool's history - or in any other Premier League team. It's top heavy.

"They are prone to the odd mistake and it puts added pressure on the offence. I don't think this team is going anywhere," he added.

Despite having a deadly attack capable of putting any side out of sight, Liverpool have conceded 13 goals in their first seven games of the season in all competitions - a rate which is hardly conducive to a silverware chasing side.